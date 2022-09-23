Trooper drives himself to hospital after being rammed, shot

A Washington State Patrol trooper who was rammed by a car and shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Thursday drove himself to the hospital for treatment, law enforcement said.

The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. in the area of Myra Road and Poplar Road.

Troopers said the suspect was arrested.

No other injuries were reported.

There’s no word on what might have led to the incident.

People were asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.