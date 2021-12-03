Trooper who fended off Amesbury attack receives Hanna Award

Dec. 3—AMESBURY — Nearly two years after being attacked by a man slashing him with a knife, State Trooper Steven Torosian was one of a dozen police officers given Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery Thursday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Torosian was working a road construction detail in the breakdown lane on Interstate 495 south in Amesbury on Dec. 12, 2019, when a man walked up to his cruiser with a knife and attacked him. Despite being seated in his cruiser and stabbed several times in the arm, Torosian was able to draw his pistol and fire one shot at the man's chest. The attacker, later identified as 18-year-old Nathan Aguilar of Melrose, fell to the ground in the right travel lane, and Torosian kicked the knife out of his grasp, according to state police.

Police said Aguilar was wearing a hat with a mask that covered his face, tan pants, and a reflective vest. Without warning, he opened the cruiser door and made several stabbing motions at Torosian's torso before Aguilar was shot.

"His immediate actions most likely saved his life as well as those of the unsuspecting construction crew working only a few feet away from him," a state police statement read. "In addition, recognizing that the suspect had been wearing a high-visibility traffic vest during the assault like that of a construction worker, Trooper Torosian had the forethought to broadcast that description over the radio to alert other detail cruisers in the area in case this had been the start of a coordinated terrorist attack against law enforcement."

Torosian sustained numerous cuts to his left arm and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was treated and released that afternoon, according to state police. The trooper was assigned to the Andover state police barracks.

Aguilar was flown to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He was paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the gunshot wound. In June 2020, he was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury on aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery charges. He is due back in court on Jan. 5 for a bench trial.

The Hanna Awards honor the memory of State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.

Since 1983, 142 people have received the Hanna Award, the highest honor the state bestows on a law enforcement officer. This year's ceremony honored 12 recipients hailing from the state police as well as officers from the Westborough, Pepperell, Mansfield, Braintree, and Boston police departments. Because of limitations on gatherings last year, this year's ceremony combined recipients from calendar years 2019 and 2020.

"These awards recognize police officers who exhibited remarkable heroism in the face of extreme danger," Baker said. "Their quick-thinking and decisive actions showed extraordinary courage and a deep commitment to helping others no matter the risk to themselves. Today's recipients carry on the legacy of Trooper George Hanna, demonstrating exceptional police work grounded in the value of selfless service."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

