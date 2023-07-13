Trooper forced back into traffic as fleeing motorcyclist tries to ram him, video shows

A Massachusetts state trooper trying to stop a motorcyclist from fleeing was pushed into a busy intersection by the biker, police video shows.

The trooper manages to jump off the front of the motorcycle just before he would’ve rammed into a passing pickup truck, the video shows. The motorcyclist speeds away, according to the video.

On Friday, July 7, troopers arrested Colin James Webb, 19, of Reading, in connection with the July 5 incident in Wakefield, a Massachusetts State Police news release said.

Webb faces charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, refusing to identify himself to police, speeding and other charges.

A trooper ran over to Webb’s motorcycle after spotting him driving erratically, troopers said. Webb refused to turn off the motorcycle engine and dismount, according to troopers.

The video shows the trooper arguing with Webb and trying to shut off the ignition before standing in front of the motorcycle straddling the front wheel.

When Webb takes off, the trooper hops backward into the intersection behind him to avoid being run over, then jumps out of the way before hitting the passing truck, the video shows.

Wakefield is about 15 miles north of Boston.

