Trooper from Groveland to be arraigned on domestic violence charges

Apr. 15—A Massachusetts State Police sergeant from Groveland is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham Superior Court in New Hampshire after a grand jury indicted him on three domestic violence-related charges earlier this month.

Bryan Erickson, 38, faces second-degree assault (strangulation), criminal restraint and kidnapping charges after his arrest Jan. 31. He has remained in custody after a judge denied him bail.

Since then, Erickson has appealed the ruling at least once. Another appeal was recently filed by Erickson's attorneys with the New Hampshire Supreme Court system, according to a court official.

Erickson, a trooper for the past 10 years and a former Marine, was charged after an incident involving a 29-year-old woman in Exeter, New Hampshire, according to a police report.

An Exeter police affidavit says that during an argument Jan. 31, Erickson took his girlfriend's cellphone and threw her on a bed. He wrapped her arms around her on the bed and knelt on her upper thigh area so that she could barely breathe and could not move and put his hand on her neck and a finger down her throat to stop her from screaming, according to the affidavit.

Erickson is also charged with head-butting the woman twice, according to court papers.

Police said they responded to a 911 hang-up call at a house in Exeter and found Erickson in the garage. Police said he drove away at about 80 mph. Erickson was arrested at his home in Groveland.

During the initial bail hearing held in mid-February, Erickson's defense attorney, Hank Brennan, argued that Erickson could be released on bail with conditions that include GPS monitoring if the court felt it was necessary.

Brennan also said Erickson could rent a place to live in New Hampshire, under supervision, and seek counseling possibly through the Veterans Administration or another service.

Brennan also argued that investigators did not provide photos showing the victim suffered marks from a beating, but rather just "light scratches" on the woman's hands.

The trooper and his wife have two small children, Brennan said previously, describing the New Hampshire girlfriend as being angry because she and Erickson broke up.

Erickson has been suspended indefinitely from the state police following a duty status hearing. The Massachusetts State Police will continue an investigation of the matter and monitor Erickson's prosecution in New Hampshire, according to David Procopio, a spokesperson for the department.