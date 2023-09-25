Trooper hangs from window as driver speeds away from traffic stop at 100 mph, cops say

A Michigan State Police trooper was sent to the hospital after police say a suspect sped off with him hanging out of a car window.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the trooper pulled the suspect over for speeding around 9 a.m., a Michigan State Police news release said.

“The trooper witnessed criminal activity within the vehicle. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and was initially cooperative,” the release said.

But, shortly after, a physical altercation occurred when the driver is accused of trying to get back into his vehicle as the trooper tried to stop him. The driver put the vehicle in gear and took off, the release said.

The trooper, however, was still hanging out of the driver side window when the suspect took off, according to police.

“The suspect vehicle continued driving for approximately 1/2 mile with the trooper partially in the vehicle, reaching speeds near 100 mph before the trooper was able to get the car stopped and get free,” the news release said.

Police said once the trooper broke free, the driver took off. The officer’s body-worn camera fell off during the incident, but was later recovered.

Later, after speaking with family members, the suspect turned himself in to police. He’s being held at the Jackson County Jail on several charges, according to police.

McClatchy News reached out to Michigan State Police for more information and is awaiting a response.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

