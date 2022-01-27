Trooper from Ida suing Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Andrews, 32, left, recalls his experience as a state trooper during a meeting with Attorney Jonathan Marko, right, and Attorney Cait Malhiot at Marko Law Firm in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Andrews raised concerns with supervisors after he found out about fellow troopers drinking alcohol on duty – and violating state COVID-19 guidelines – at an August 2020 house party. Andrews is now suing, alleging retaliation and other civil infractions.

A Michigan State Police trooper and Ida native has filed a lawsuit that claims he was wrongly fired under the Whistleblower's Act for coming forward about a gathering of supervisors in Dundee who he claims were drinking alcohol while on the job.

Trooper Mark Andrews, 32, who served at the Monroe Post for several years, said the MSP fired him and called him a liar after he spoke out in 2020 about a party — which he did not attend — where sergeants and other supervisors drank alcohol while on duty and violated state restrictions related to COVID-19.

State police officials investigated his claims and told the Detroit Free Press that there was no evidence of alcohol use at the Dundee gathering in question.

Andrews grew up in Ida and studied criminal justice at college. He then served in the military before becoming a state trooper in 2012. This week, Andrews filed a whistleblower suit against the MSP in Wayne County Circuit Court alleging wrongful dismissal and violation of his rights under the Veterans' Preference Act.

"Had I bit my tongue, things probably would have been different. But at the back of my head I would have still known it happened," Andrews told the Free Press on Thursday, at his lawyer's office in Detroit.

On the day of the house party in Dundee, "God forbid there was a shooting that happened," Andrews said. "Now all your supervisors are not going to be responding, or if they do, they're intoxicated."

Since he spoke out about the alleged party, the MSP has branded him a liar and fired him twice. The first firing was overturned by an arbitrator. Andrews is on paid administrative leave while he fights the second dismissal, with an arbitration hearing expected next month.

Whatever happens now, "I don't feel like I have a career moving forward," he said.

Andrews did not attend or witness the house party personally, on Aug. 28, 2020. But he was working that day and says he has documents showing it happened, after what was billed as a meeting that should have been held remotely — not in person — under state pandemic rules. Another trooper told Andrews he showed up at the home to find the door answered by a sergeant holding an alcoholic beverage, and a sergeant later confirmed to him the meeting evolved into a party to celebrate another sergeant's recent transfer, he said.

Aside from the consumption of alcohol on duty, Andrews said the gathering was galling to him because at the time he was investigating several area businesses for alleged violations of other pandemic rules handed down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Shanon Banner, a spokeswoman for the Michigan State Police, said Andrews' concerns were fully investigated.

"The investigation determined that members of the Monroe Post did meet at a private residence" that day, for a scheduled staff meeting, which was held outdoors to comply with pandemic restrictions, Banner said.

"There was no evidence that alcoholic beverages were consumed during this meeting. An informal gathering occurred after the meeting (starting at 3 p.m.), and members attending were off duty at the time per their respective timesheets."

Andrews alleges a cover-up and says the sergeants, two lieutenants and a captain, who were joined by MSP secretaries, could not have been off duty because no other officers of their rank came on duty to relieve them that day. They got rid of their patrol cars and mostly changed into civilian clothes before the meeting that evolved into a party so the spectacle of so many patrol cars in one place would not attract attention, he said. He acknowledged he does not know how many officers consumed alcohol while on duty, or how much they drank.

Andrews said he raised his concerns about the party informally, with a sergeant, a couple of weeks after the event and expected the issue to be addressed in-house.

"Let's be adults about it and say, 'Hey, this is wrong what you're doing, don't do it again,'" Andrews said.

Instead, "there was a target on my back, and they wanted me out."

Jonathan Marko, Andrews' Detroit attorney, says he sees a familiar pattern in what happened to Andrews after he spoke up.

"If you dare to speak up; if you dare to blow the whistle; if you dare to challenge those in authority, no matter how righteous you are, how right you are, they're going to get you, and they're going to bury you, and they're going to drive you out," Marko said.

First, supervisors disciplined Andrews over his handling of a domestic violence complaint. Andrews said the complaint alleged he did not file his report quickly enough and it questioned his conclusion that no charges should be pressed. But Andrews said his report was delayed because he was off duty for three days immediately after the incident. And he said the local prosecutor came to the same opinion he did about pressing charges.

The MSP fired Andrews over his handling of the incident, but a supervisor reduced that to what Marko says was a disproportionately severe 20-day unpaid suspension.

When Andrews returned to work after getting his job back, he was transferred from his lifelong home of Monroe to a post in Taylor, 45 minutes away. And he was placed on desk duty because supervisors said they no longer trusted him on the road. Andrews said he was so ostracized by higher-ranking officers that when he successfully bid to work overtime at sporting events, they would pay him time-and-a-half to sit at his desk in Monroe and pay another officer overtime to work the event he was supposed to work.

Andrews wanted to get the transfer to the Taylor post reversed and turned to the little-known Michigan Veterans' Preference Act, which dates to the Civil War and at one time guaranteed veterans a hearing before the governor when fighting adverse job actions.

Andrews wrote Whitmer last June 26 requesting a hearing and again raising the story of the house party with on-duty MSP supervisors.

That resulted in new charges, and a second firing. Andrews said his hearing was delegated to an MSP panel that included some of the same supervisors who had disciplined him in the first place.

"The letter contained false allegations of misconduct by command members of the department," and was authored "with a reckless disregard for the truth, inserting defamatory statements without verification, examination, or interest in the validity of the content," according to the internal charges brought against Andrews on Nov. 12.

"Your letter impaired the efficiency of the department and brought the department into disrepute."

Marko said in many of the state employment cases he handles, supervisors try to muddy up or falsify why they fired an employee, but he believes the MSP's admission that they fired Andrews for writing a letter may be the trooper's best defense.

Writing the letter was protected activity under the First Amendment, and as a whistleblower, Marko said.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Trooper from Ida suing Michigan State Police