Trooper injured in exchange of gunfire with driver after pursuit in Springfield

Authorities say a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday night after exchanging gunfire with a suspect in Springfield.

At about 11 p.m., the trooper engaged in a short chase with the suspect, which ended with the suspect driving down an embankment near East Armory Street, according to Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure.

Once down the embankment, the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and exchanged gunfire with the trooper, who was injured, McClure said.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital. According to officials, he is in stable condition and has an injury to his right eye. As of early Saturday morning, law enforcement was unsure if the injury had been caused by debris or a bullet.

Just after midnight, law enforcement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol were still searching for the suspect and had set up a perimeter from East Armory Road to Reed Road in south Springfield.

The identity of the trooper and the suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader.

