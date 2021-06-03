Trooper invited woman back to his home in exchange for dropping DUI charge, SC cops say

A former state trooper in South Carolina is accused of inviting a woman over instead of booking her at the county jail after he arrested on her on suspicion of a DUI.

Donovan Jordan Hadley, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct in office, the South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release. SLED agents booked Hadley at the Newberry County Detention Center — the same jail where the alleged misconduct occurred.

Surveillance footage from the detention center and Hadley’s car camera reportedly captured the events from last summer.

According to an arrest warrant, Hadley arrested a woman on a DUI charge and took her to the Newberry County Detention Center on July 26. Newberry is about an hour northwest of Columbia.

But instead of booking her, SLED agents said he “asked if she would like to go back to his house.”

She reportedly declined the offer, and Hadley drove the woman to her cousin’s house “where he hugged her and complimented her appearance,” officials said.

According to the warrant, the trooper later texted the woman and offered to dismiss the DUI charge and give her license back if she came to his house.

The S.C. Highway Patrol subsequently asked SLED to investigate the incident.

