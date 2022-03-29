Trooper involved in 2021 Taser incident with San Carlos Park teen dismissed, appeals action

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who used a Taser on a teen in a south Lee County backyard in June has been dismissed from the force.

A statement from the FHP said that "at the conclusion of FHP’s investigation, the Department dismissed George Smyrnios."

The FHP confirmed that Smyrnios, 53, is appealing his dismissal under the collective bargaining agreement between the state and the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the union representing troopers.

Smyrnios, 53, a 24-year FHP veteran, was one of three brothers, triplets, who are all state troopers. Their father is a retired Florida state trooper.

Smyrnios was involved in the incident in 2021 in a San Carlos Park neighborhood off Wing Foot Drive during which he applied a Taser multiple times to a 16-year-old boy on a backyard patio where the teen's girlfriend lives.

The trooper fired the Taser twice after he said the teen failed to follow his orders.

A video of the incident taken at the home showed the teen falling to the ground, striking a brick firepit with his back as he was shocked by the Taser. The officer fired the Taser a second time into the teen.

Charges of failure to obey a police officer were later dropped against youth. The State Attorney of the 20th Judicial Circuit filed a no prosecution order, saying that there was "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

The News-Press does not typically print the names of juveniles in crime stories.

"We're waiting to hear from (her son's) lawyer," Kris Rodeman, the youth's mother, said. "But it's great news for sure."

Charges of failure to obey a police officer have been dropped against a 16-year-old south Lee County youth who was Tased by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in June.

The teen's mother is convinced it was a case of racial profiling because her son is a person of color. His father is Black. "I have no doubt he was profiled," she stressed, adding, "It was excessive force."

The story gained national attention given the heightened interest in police tactics involving people of color.

After the incident, the FHP said an administrative review commenced and when it was done, it would become a public record. The News-Press and Naples Daily News have filed a public records request for the full report.

At issue is the tasing of a San Carlos Park teen in the backyard where his girlfriend lives a week ago by a Florida Highway Patrol Officer.

The community where the incident happened, at the intersection of Three Oaks Parkway and Winged Foot Drive, is not access restricted, has no gates and is open to all traffic.

In an incident report, Smyrnios said he saw the teen, describing him as a "suspicious person" dressed in black. Smyrnios said the teen "darted" into shrubbery after spotting the trooper in his marked Dodge Charger FHP patrol unit.

Smyrnios said the teen's "behavior, demeanor and body language" appeared to be that of a burglar or someone who had just committed a crime or was about to.

