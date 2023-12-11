Trooper involved shooting kills mask burglary suspect

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a masked suspect has been shot and killed by a trooper responding to a burglary incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were called to the 300 block of West Coal Street for a burglary in progress.

Police say they met with the owner at the scene and they were shown video surveillance of the vacant residence being broken into. The owner told troopers a person was inside the house wearing a mask and carrying a big knife, PSP stated.

PD: Suspect wanted for randomly punching man

Troopers began to investigate inside the house and found the suspect under a bed upstairs.

The release states, that as police were moving the bed, the suspect lunged at the officer with the knife and a trooper fired their weapon sticking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office after aid was given.

State police say the name of the suspect will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

This is an active investigation. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.