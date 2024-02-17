Trooper involved in three-vehicle crash on Tampa road: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers were involved in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on a busy Tampa road Saturday afternoon.

Around 12;49 p.m., a driver in a red Toyota Rav4 was making a right turn from northbound 56th Street onto eastbound Fowler Avenue.

Florida K-9 shot, injured by suspect accused of battery by strangulation: deputies

While turning across the outside lane, the driver drove into the path of the trooper, who was driving in the center lane on Fowler Avenue.

FHP said the front right of the trooper’s vehicle hit the front left of the Toyota.

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol

The Toyota was pushed into the inside lane and struck another vehicle, a reed Hyundai Sonata that was traveling in the inside lane.

All vehicles were able to come to a stop following the crash.

FHP said there were no injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.