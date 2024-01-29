Trooper Jonah Carson of Zanesville honored by Ohio Highway Patrol for live-saving actions

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Highway Patrol recently honored Trooper Jonah C. Carson of Zanesville for live-saving actions while on duty. He received the Distinguished Service Medallion Award.

On Oct. 24, the New Philadelphia Dispatch Center received a call regarding a wanted suspect traveling through Muskingum County. The suspect was spotted at a commercial facility and fled in a vehicle upon contact.

Carson responded to the call after the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle on Ohio 146. The suspect had fled on foot into a wooded area. Carson assisted in a perimeter search.

The suspect was found with several severe self-inflicted knife wounds. He was unconscious and covered in blood. Carson applied a tourniquet to the right arm and the suspect regained consciousness. Carson then put a tourniquet on the left arm and requested additional medical equipment.

The suspect was deemed to be in critical condition and was transported by MedFlight to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville for treatment. The man survived due to the life-saving efforts of Carson.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Ohio Highway Patrol trooper honored for saving suspect's life