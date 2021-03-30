Trooper known for 'contagious' smile dies of COVID-19 complications

Ariana Taylor, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 30—A Michigan State Police trooper who was known for his "contagious" smile and an unmistakable voice died Monday of complications from COVID-19.

Trooper Herman Brown was 57 and was in his 27th year on the force. Michigan State Police confirmed his death.

Brown worked from the Monroe Post, working in Monroe and Lenawee counties for almost three decades, the Dundee Police Department said.

"Thank you for keeping all of us a little bit safer over the years Herman. We are going to miss your very recognizable voice checking into service nightly with dispatch saying 'Dispatch this is Unit 1414. I'll be checking into service and carrying prep number 1480 and I'll be taking a mighty bite out of crime in that Area 1 today.'," the Dundee Police Department posted on Facebook.

Brown also served as military police in the Marine Corps and then started at the police academy in June 1993, a Twitter post from state police said.

In 2017, Brown was recognized as officer of the year in Monroe County after he saved three girls from a sexually abusive father, according to state police.

Brown had plans to work for five more years before retirng in Florida.

He was highlighted for his service on Twitter by the MSP's First District in February 2020.

