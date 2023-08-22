Trooper was nearly 3-times over SC’s legal drinking limit when pulled over, cops say

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s blood alcohol content was nearly three times over the legal limit and he was arrested on a DUI charge over the weekend in Lexington County, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Highway Patrol confirmed to The State that Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Butler, who has worked with the Highway Patrol for about 4 years, was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the internal investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Responsibility, spokesperson Kyle McGahee said.

The 26-year-old Irmo resident was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report shared by the sheriff’s department.

Butler was off-duty in his personally owned vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on North Lake Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. The exact location of the traffic stop was redacted from the incident report.

The car crossed the center line and then overcorrected back over two lanes before settling into the far right lane, according to the incident report.

That was when a deputy pulled over the car and soon could smell “the odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle” after making contact with Butler, the only person in the Ford, the incident report shows.

His eyes were glossy and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, but Butler told the deputy he had not had anything to drink, according to the incident report. When asked why there was a stench of alcohol, Butler had no answer, and instead showed the deputy a bottle that he said was “partially filled with urine,” the incident report shows.

The alcohol stench didn’t go away after Butler got out of the car at the deputy’s request, according to the incident report. Butler then struggled when performing field-sobriety tests, the incident report shows.

He swayed and repeatedly moved his head when given an eye test, then lost his balance throughout a walk-and-turn test, according to the incident report.

“During the 9 away steps, Butler stepped off line and failed to touch heel to toe several times,” the deputy said in the incident report. “On the return 9 steps Butler continued to step off line and fail to touch heel to toe.”

The swaying continued as Butler still struggled with his balance during the one-leg stand test, according to the incident report.

“Also during his counting, Butler would repeat numbers and at one point started to count down before starting to count up again,” the deputy said in the incident report.

The deputy took Butler to the Lexington County Detention Center, where his breath was tested and the sample showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.22, according to the incident report. The legal blood-alcohol content limit in South Carolina is 0.08, according to state law.

That’s when Butler had his driver’s license suspended, and he was charged with DUI (first offense) greater than 0.16, the incident report shows.

When Butler was taken into custody, an envelope containing a large amount of money was inside his car, according to the incident report. Butler said it was collected for a charity, and the cash was counted and taken to evidence where it was deposited for safekeeping, the deputy said in the incident report.

Butler’s gun was also inside the car’s glove compartment, and the weapon — along with his cellphone, credentials and a uniform patrol shirt that was with the vehicle — was taken into possession by a corporal with the Highway Patrol who was on the scene but not involved with the traffic stop, according to the incident report.

Butler’s car was then towed away, the incident report shows.

As of Tuesday morning, Butler was not listed on the jail’s inmate roster. After his arrest Saturday, Butler was also issued a $2,262 surety bond that was posted the same day, Lexington County court records show.

If convicted on the DUI charge, Butler faces a maximum punishment of 90 days in jail, according to South Carolina law.

Butler is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 11, judicial records show.