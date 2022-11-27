Trooper pulls over two driving over 100 mph; both arrested for DWI

Nov. 27—State police pulled over two Massachusetts men on Interstate 93 traveling over 100 mph and both were arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Trooper Zach Bilotta got a radar reading on a car traveling at 120 mph on I-93 in Bow.

Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.

Earlier in his shift, Bilotta pulled over another vehicle traveling 100 mph on I-93 in Concord.

Lionel Desilva, 47, of Merrimac, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance and is also set to appear in Concord District Court.