Trooper pulls over two driving over 100 mph; both arrested for DWI

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Nov. 27—State police pulled over two Massachusetts men on Interstate 93 traveling over 100 mph and both were arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Trooper Zach Bilotta got a radar reading on a car traveling at 120 mph on I-93 in Bow.

Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.

Earlier in his shift, Bilotta pulled over another vehicle traveling 100 mph on I-93 in Concord.

Lionel Desilva, 47, of Merrimac, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance and is also set to appear in Concord District Court.

