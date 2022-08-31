Trooper reunites with girl he helped deliver 9 years ago

An incredible moment during an unexpected reunion at a family fun day in North Dartmouth this past weekend.

Video captured the moment when a Massachusetts state trooper, who used to be a police officer in New Bedford, reunited with a girl he helped deliver 9 years ago.

“Oh my goodness, how are you? Been a long time, huh,” said Trooper Nathan Monteiro as he saw the girl named Amyiah for the first time since she was born.

Amyiah’s birth was a challenge. A post by state police says she was born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, and Monteiro helped her in those critical moments after she was delivered.

While at the family fun day sponsored by Hope Evangelical Community Church, Amyiah’s grandmother showed officers a news article about the heroic actions of Montiero, according to a state police Facebook post, and Amyiah told officers of her own dream to become a police officer.

“Hearing that piece of information was a ‘wow’ moment for the Troopers attending the family day,” according to the post. “That’s because they realized that the former New Bedford Officer had, in the years since, joined the Massachusetts State Police.”

Another trooper at the event called Monteiro at his home and told him about Amyiah being there. Monteiro immediately headed for the event.

Video shows Monteiro wiping tears as he first spoke with Amyiah and he was not the only one.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW