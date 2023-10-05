Trooper says Shetler 'very aggressive' during arrest

Oct. 5—GREENSBURG, Pa. — Multiple police officers described being involved in an alleged chaotic physical altercation with Ray Allen Shetler during their testimony on Wednesday as part of the defendant's trial on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disarming a law enforcement officer.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department executed a warrant for Shetler's arrest in December 2021. The warrant was issued when Shetler, a New Florence resident, failed a drug test and did not appear for a probation hearing.

They considered him to be "high-risk" because in 2018 Shetler was found not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of St. Clair Township Police Officer Lloyd Reed Jr. In that case, Shetler said he did not know Reed was an officer when he fired at him. He was found guilty of theft and receiving stolen property, which led to his probation.

On Dec. 7, 2021, between 10 and 15 officers spent the day looking for Shelter at multiple locations before finding him in a friend's single-wide trailer in St. Clair Township. He was hiding in a small bedroom that had a futon on the floor.

Shetler allegedly turned violent, resulting in one officer firing a Taser at him that did not properly discharge.

"In 15 years, I've never had a fight like this," PSP Cpl. Jonathan Lindsay testified.

Lindsay said Shetler was yelling throughout the confrontation.

PSP Trooper Dylan Toy said Shetler was "passively resisting," but then became "agitated" and "very aggressive."

Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Irvin Shipley testified that he and Shetler were involved in an alleged physical altercation that left him with a concussion, along with an injured hand and shoulder, causing him to miss more than two months of work.

After the Taser was fired, Shipley said Shetler "flies up at me" and "he collides his head into mine," calling it a "headbutt." Their scuffle continued until Shetler allegedly caused Shipley to go backward and hit his head off a wall, which "made me see stars," according to the officer.

Shipley alleged Shetler then tried to remove his gun from his holster.

Shetler's right hand was eventually cuffed, according to Lindsay, who then delivered what he referred to as "compliance strikes" with his flashlight to weaken the defendant's left arm.

Defense attorneys showed photos of bruises from the flashlight on Shetler's back, along with wounds on his bloodied face. Lindsay said no strikes were made after Shetler was fully cuffed.

During his testimony, Lindsay accused Shetler of saying, "You know what I'm capable of, just ask my attorney," once he was in custody.

The incident took place in a room that was unlit except for flashlights and ambient light, according to testimony.

"There was enough (light) for me to make out faces," Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department Lt. Jesse Salandro said.

The officers testified that they clearly identified themselves as being police with a warrant before and after entering the mobile home. Most of the vehicles used were marked police cars. Salandro testified that Shetler was told to "show your hands" and "stop resisting" "over and over."

Officers testified that they were wearing law enforcement uniforms.

"Their markings were very evident," Salandro said.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said there was "no question Sgt. Shipley was a police officer at the time of this incident" during his opening remarks.

The prosecution is expected to continue with its case in front of Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Thursday.

Shetler's lawyers will then be given the opportunity to present a defense in the case that is expected to take three days.

His legal team questioned the officers on Wednesday, often just asking them to go over details again from their original testimony. In opening remarks, assistant public defender Michael Garofalo said "the real reason" so many officers were involved was that Shetler was found not guilty in Reed's death by people "just like you folks" in a comment directed to the jury.

Garofalo said, in the end, there will be "plenty of doubt" that Shetler should be considered guilty.