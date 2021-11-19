Trooper search for help in Immokalee bicyclist's death; possibly involving red Dodge Ram

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old man was cycling on State Road 29 about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, when he crossed into traffic and was hit by two vehicles, one of them driving away.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was cycling on State Road 29 about 6 a.m. when he crossed into traffic and was hit by two vehicles, one of them driving away.

A 29-year-old Immokalee man driving a van north near 15th Avenue hit the cyclist, then an unknown driver drove over the cyclist before leaving the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said the vehicle that failed to stop is possibly a newer, dark red Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information should contact Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

