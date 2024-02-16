Trooper search for hit-and-run driver after wheelchair user killed in Thursday night crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a Buick Enclave after a 47-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run collision in central Brevard County late Thursday.

The crash took place at about 10:25 p.m. on southbound U.S. 1 at Canaveral Groves Blvd near Sharpes, troopers said. The man, whose name was not provided, was traveling north near the right shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2013-2017 Buick Enclave heading south.

The driver fled, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While troopers are unsure of the vehicle's color, they found a car part at the scene that they believe may have belonged to the vehicle involved. They believe the vehicle, likely a 2013 to 2017 Buick, has damage to its right front and may be missing its right fog lamp molding.

The southbound lane was closed while troopers gathered evidence early Friday morning, according to an email from Florida Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about the crash should call FHP at 407-737-2200 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Check back for updates.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Man in wheelchair killed near Sharpes in hit-and-run crash