Trooper Searches for Survivors After Crash on Ohio Highway That Killed 6

Body cam video in Ohio shows first responders searching for survivors of a multi-vehicle crash. The State Highway Patrol says a charter bus, two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles collided on Interstate 70 and became engulfed in flames on November 14th. A trooper ran to his car to get a fire extinguisher. Then he heads right toward the flames, hearing that there is a person still in one of the passenger vehicles. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

