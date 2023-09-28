Trooper sexually assaulted women in Texas and thought they’d keep quiet, feds say

A former Texas state trooper accused of sexually assaulting two women while on duty has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison, federal officials say.

Investigators say Lee Ray Boykin Jr., 34, used his authority to strike fear into his victims and coerce them to perform sexual acts, according to a Sept. 27 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas.

Boykin targeted both victims during traffic stops, officials said.

In one instance, Boykin took a woman riding in her friend’s car to a secluded parking lot, falsely accused her of being a prostitute and said he would arrest her unless she gave him oral sex, officials said.

When it was over, Boykin put his hand on his gun and ordered her to run, according to the release.

In a second assault, Boykin made another woman get into his vehicle and told her she had outstanding traffic warrants, officials said. He drove her to the same empty parking lot where she performed oral sex on him.

“He used his badge and all the power it afforded to force himself onto two vulnerable women,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said, according to the release. “Boykin targeted victims he believed would not report him and even thought he got away with it. He was wrong.”

In 2020, one of the women called the Houston Police Department and reported what happened to her, and an investigation was launched, KTRK reported.

Charges of aggravated sexual assault were brought against Boykin and, appearing before a judge to determine his bond, Boykin said he has a wife and two children, the outlet reported.

A jury found Boykin guilty during a four-day trial in January 2023, but sentencing was recently handed down by U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks.

“Your crocodile tears do not impress me,” Hanks said, according to the release.

Boykin was sentenced to 43 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, officials said.

“This sentence sends a message that we will pursue anyone that poses a threat to our citizens, no matter what position they hold,” Hamdani said. “And thanks to the hard work of law enforcement, the position Boykin now holds is inmate.”

