Trooper shoots tenant holding knife during court-ordered eviction, Connecticut cops say

A trooper shot a knife-wielding tenant being evicted from his Connecticut home after the man refused to vacate, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on May 9 at a home in Brooklyn, a town about 45 miles east of Hartford, according to a Connecticut State Police news release.

State troopers were sent to the home to help with a court-ordered eviction after the tenant declined to leave the property, police said.

“Troopers arrived at the residence and advised Troop D dispatch that the tenant refused to comply with the court-order and that he was wielding a knife,” police said. “A Trooper at the scene discharged their duty weapon at the individual, causing injury.”

The tenant was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Massachusetts, where he underwent emergency surgery, police said.

The tenant, who was not identified, is in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Office of the Inspector General with assistance from state police.

A representative for the Office of the Inspector General did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

