Trooper shot helping stranded motorist fatally shoots him, authorities say

A North Carolina state trooper who stopped to help a motorist stranded on an interstate Monday evening was shot by the driver but returned fire and killed him, authorities said.

The state highway patrol said Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap was aiding Wesley Scott Taylor, 57, of Leicester, N.C. on I-26 in Buncombe County at about 7:35 p.m. when Taylor suddenly pulled out a gun and fired, hitting Dunlap in the chest.

But Dunlap was wearing a bulletproof vest, which stopped but round, and Dunlap shot back.

Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene and no other suspects were being sought, investigators said.

Dunlap, a thirteen-year veteran, was taken to a hospital for observation and was later released.

He's being placed on administrative duty, which happens with any trooper-involved shooting, the highway patrol said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an independent probe of the incident.

