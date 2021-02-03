Gunman wounded after ambushing state trooper sitting in car near Aventura, officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Ovalle, David J. Neal
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A gunman ambushed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was sitting inside his patrol car in Northeast Miami-Dade on Wednesday. The officer escaped the bullets and returned fire, wounding the attacker, officials said.

The attack was unprovoked, according to the agency, and happened around 2 p.m. as the trooper was guarding a lane closure for a roadway project on Miami Gardens Drive just west of Biscayne Boulevard.

The unidentified attacker was driving a white Nissan and abruptly stopped. He got out, walked up to the car and opened fire, FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho said.

“For unknown reasons. It almost seems like the trooper was targeted. It was like an ambush,” Camacho said.

The trooper’s car was shot up but he was not hit. He returned fire and downed the attacker, Camacho said. The trooper called for Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, and paramedics took the man to nearby Aventura Hospital.

The gunman’s condition was unknown on Wednesday evening. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

The crime scene shut down traffic in all directions around the already crowded intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Biscayne Boulevard just as Wednesday afternoon rush hour was to begin.

The attack happened one day after two FBI agents were fatally shot and three others wounded as they attempted to serve a search warrant on a child-porn suspect in Sunrise. The gunman, who fired from inside his house, was identified Wednesday as David Lee Huber.

Gunman who killed FBI agents identified as David Lee Huber. He worked on computers, flew planes

Man who shot at FHP troopers is fatally struck by return fire, FHP says

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Liz Cheney stays quiet after impeachment vote while another GOP Trump critic gets louder

    The varied paths taken by Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger raise a question that has bedeviled the Republican Party since 2015: How do you solve a problem like Donald John Trump?

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents identified as David Lee Huber. He worked on computers, flew planes

    The gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment has been identified as David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who until Tuesday’s outburst of violence seems to have lived a largely innocuous life.

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • Scottish parliament rejects call for Trump wealth order

    The Scottish parliament on Wednesday rejected a call for the government to investigate how Donald Trump funded his purchase of two golf courses in Scotland, a request dismissed as "pathetic" by one of the former U.S. president's sons. The Scottish Green Party brought forward a motion calling on ministers to seek an "unexplained wealth order" (UWO) against Trump over his acquisition of the golf courses and resorts in north and west Scotland.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Biden White House says it can't release Trump visitor logs

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from the Trump White House because they are under the purview of the National Archives.Why it matters: The visitor logs could provide significant insight into former President Trump's activity in the White House from 2017-2021, especially as he increasingly hosted conspiracy theorists toward the end of his presidency. Trump in 2017 said his White House would not release its presidential visitor logs due to national security concerns. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Presidential Records Act requires presidents to preserve all of their White House records, which become available via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests five years after a given president has left office. * Psaki did note that the Biden White House will release its visitor logs quarterly, as was customary in the Obama administration. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Women detained in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: BBC

    Women in China's system of detention camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture, according to a BBC report on Wednesday. The British broadcaster said on its website "several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture." Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills.

  • Aspen’s Bustling Arts and Culture Scene Thrives Amid the Pandemic

    According to AD100 designer Rodman Primack, who recently set up shop in the town: “Design thinking actually created modern Aspen and its great music and art institutions”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • Alleged Capitol rioter asks for permission to vacation in Mexico ahead of trial

    Julian Castro compares woman’s holiday to Trump-era deportations, decries ‘two systems of justice in America’

  • Donald Trump denies inciting Capitol riots as lawyers outline his defence in impeachment case

    Donald Trump's lawyers denied he incited the Capitol riots or sought to overturn the results of the election, insisting he was merely exercising his right to free speech as they laid out their defence strategy for the former president's impeachment trial. “It is denied that President Trump incited the crowd to engage in destructive behaviour,” Mr Trump’s legal team wrote in a brief filed with the Senate ahead of the impeachment trial that is expected to get underway next week. The former president “exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect,” Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote, “since with very few exceptions, under the convenient guise of Covid-19 pandemic ‘safeguards’ states election laws and procedures were changed by local politicians or judges without the necessary approvals from state legislatures.” It came after Democrats claimed Mr Trump had endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the US Capitol, in their most detailed case yet for why he should be convicted and permanently barred from office. Their legal brief forcefully links Mr Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly Jan 6 riot at the Capitol, saying he bears "unmistakable" blame for actions that directly threatened the underpinnings of American democracy. It argues that he must be found guilty when his impeachment trial opens before the Senate next week on a charge of inciting the siege. "His conduct endangered the life of every single Member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security," the Democratic managers of the impeachment case wrote. "This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office." It not only explicitly faults Mr Trump for his role in the riot but also aims to preemptively rebut defense claims that his words were protected by the First Amendment, or that an impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that he has left office. It says Mr Trump's behavior was so egregious as to require permanent disqualification from office.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

    The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival it has vowed to out-compete, and said it and would do so once it was in "lockstep" with allies and partners. President Joe Biden has spoken to many world leaders since taking office on Jan. 20, but has yet to speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing she could not say when a call might take place. Psaki said that with Antony Blinken in place as U.S. secretary of state, "there are additional layers to engage with the Chinese," but both she and State Department spokesman Ned Price said speaking to allies and partners came first.

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • US says Myanmar takeover was coup, promises sanction review

    The United States on Tuesday declared the military roundup of civilian leaders in Myanmar a coup, and said it would look for ways to impose more sanctions or other penalties on the country's military and officers. The military power grab poses challenges for the two-week-old Biden administration, which says it wants to support wobbly democracy movements globally, but also wants to avoid driving countries like Myanmar toward China. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a supporter of Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called Tuesday for “the strongest possible sanctions" and a U.S.-led effort to rally international condemnation against the coup leaders, including in the United Nations.

  • Israel sees 6-month Iran nuclear breakout, longer than Blinken projection

    Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday it would take Iran around six months to produce enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon, a timeline almost twice as long as that anticipated by a senior member of the Biden administration. Israel is wary of the Biden administration's intent to reenter the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and has long opposed the agreement.