Trooper stabbed, police shoot, kill suspect

Aug. 24—A man who stabbed a police officer in Butler is dead after police shot him Tuesday morning.

The Butler City police officer, whom state police have not yet identified, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and is in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, according to reports.

State police in Butler County reported in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the man, later identified as 35-year-old John Ebberts of Butler, was jumping erratically in and out of oncoming traffic.

During an encounter with him in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street in the city of Butler, Ebberts stabbed an officer with a knife and the police shot and killed him, the report said.

The state police Troop D Major Case Team is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Butler County district attorney's and county coroner's offices.

Police advised there are no public safety concerns. For the latest updates, follow on Twitter @ PSPTroopDPIO.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact the state police at (724) 284-8100 and reference incident number PA2021-1146798.

