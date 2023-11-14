Trooper stuck with needle during drug arrest, authorities say

Nov. 14—BEDFORD — A Bedford County man was jailed after a state trooper was stuck with a hypodermic needle while searching the man's pockets during a drug arrest, authorities alleged.

State police in Bedford charged Matthew Robert Sabo, 39, of New Paris, with two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of simple assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers on Oct. 31 served a felony arrest warrant on Sabo at a home in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue in Bedford Township.

Troopers allegedly found Sabo hiding under a bed in a rear bedroom.

When troopers asked Sabo if he had any drug needles in his pockets he said "no," the affidavit said.

As they searched Sabo, a trooper was allegedly stuck by a hypodermic needle used for injecting crystal methamphetamine. The needle punctured the trooper's protective glove, injuring his thumb.

He was given medical treatment.

Troopers also found a smoking device with crystal methamphetamine residue.

Sabo was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Kevin Diehl, of Bedford, and sent to Bedford County Correctional Facility after failing to post $200,000 bond.

