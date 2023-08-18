Trooper suddenly ‘lost all feeling’ during arrest. Driver stepped in to help, cops say

A Michigan driver spotted a trooper engaged in a fight along a highway and stepped in to help, police said.

The trooper stopped on Interstate 94 in Taylor on Aug. 17 to investigate a parked motorcycle, according to a state police news release.

After determining the motorcycle was stolen, the trooper tried arresting the driver, but the driver started a fight, police said.

“When the trooper and suspect fell to (the) ground, the trooper lost all feeling in his arms and had to lay on the suspect to keep him under control,” police said.

A passing motorist spotted the commotion and stopped to help restrain the suspect, police said.

The suspect was eventually handcuffed and taken into police custody with charges pending.

The trooper, who was not identified, later regained feeling in his arms and was taken to a hospital, police said.

“We are very lucky that this motorist recognized that his trooper was in trouble and stopped to help,” a police spokesperson said in the news release. “We are grateful to him that this did not end with the trooper seriously hurt or killed.”

Taylor is about 20 miles southwest of Detroit.

