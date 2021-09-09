Trooper suffers minor injuries after impaired driver hits cruiser in Montgomery County

Sep. 9—An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper sustained minor injuries after their cruiser was hit by an impaired driver Saturday in Montgomery County.

The trooper has since returned to work, according to Sgt. Christina Hayes.

The crash took place around 10:56 p.m. on Turner Road at Wolf Road at the edge of Harrison Twp. and Trotwood.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hayes said. Charges are pending an investigation.

From Aug. 29 to Saturday, troopers initiated 245 stops, with 94 due to speed and 13 due to OVI, according to OSHP.

Troopers also responded to 122 crashes, with 35 of them resulting in injuries, and also made four felony arrests.

On Friday, OSHP Aviation helped Dayton police track and apprehend a murder suspect, according to the patrol's report.

Dayton police confirmed Tuesday they arrested and detained a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Hepburn Avenue apartment complex that took place on Friday, but it is not clear if this is the arrest OSHP assisted in.