Trooper testifies mother used windshield washer fluid to poison son

Dec. 14—TITUSVILLE — Windshield washer fluid allegedly was used by a Cochranton-area woman to poison her adopted handicapped son during Labor Day weekend, according to a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

The revelation came during testimony Monday at a preliminary hearing in Titusville for Mary Diehl, who is charged by state police with one count of criminal homicide.

Diehl, 62, was charged Nov. 8 with killing Najir William Diehl, 11, by poison at their home at 7621 Mallard Road in East Fairfield Township in early September. Police said the younger Diehl was Diehl's adopted son.

State police found the child deceased in his bed around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 after having been called to the Diehl home, according to Trooper Kevin Geibel, a criminal investigator with state police at Meadville.

Diehl told police that she believed the boy had died from suffocating in his bedding due to a seizure, Geibel said.

Geibel testified Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell had ruled the death asphyxiation due to seizure disorder since Najir Diehl had a history of seizures.

No autopsy was performed by the coroner's office, but blood samples were sent to be tested.

"There were no external injuries that I saw," Geibel said under questioning by Paula DiGiacomo, first assistant district attorney.

Toxicology test results received Oct. 26 by the coroner's office on the blood samples found evidence of methanol poisoning, Geibel testified, adding that subsequent additional testing results received in early November confirmed methanol poisoning. Test results determined the poisoning was done in a single dose on Sept. 5, Geibel said.

Diehl then was interviewed again Nov. 8 at the state police barracks.

Diehl told investigators that the boy was not able to walk and "was not out of her sight at any point" on Sept. 5," Geibel said, adding that she told investigators the boy didn't have the physical ability move or get a cap off a bottle.

During the interview, Diehl said any toxic substances like methanol were kept in a separate tool room in the home.

Under questioning from investigators, Diehl said that after dinner on Sept. 5 she and the boy sat in the living room before she then went into the tool room with a plastic cup, Geibel said. Diehl filled the cup about 5 inches deep with windshield washer fluid and allegedly gave it to him about 8:30 p.m.

Geibel testified Diehl admitted "she knew it was a toxic substance." Diehl told police that she gave the cup to the boy "knowing he'd drink anything given to him," Geibel testified. Diehl apparently told investigators the boy drank all the fluid in the cup.

"To free him," Geibel testified Diehl responded when asked why she knowingly gave the child a toxic substance.

Asked how that would free the child, "That he passes" is what Diehl responded. When Diehl was asked by investigators if passing meant dying, "She answered 'Right,'" Geibel testified.

Geibel said search warrants were obtained for the home and a container of windshield washer fluid was recovered from the tool room. However, the plastic cup that supposedly was used wasn't found.

Diehl appeared at the hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols via video conference, but did not testify. She remains lodged in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, where she has been held without bond since her arrest Nov. 8.

Nicols ordered Diehl held for trial following the hearing. Her case is scheduled for the May 2022 term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

