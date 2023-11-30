Trooper trial: State police lieutenant says inflating overtime hours not standard practice

WORCESTER ― The successor to a Massachusetts State Police traffic program commander accused of federal overtime theft testified Wednesday that he isn’t aware of other commanders who allow troopers to improperly collect money for time not worked.

Lt. Eric Bernstein, who took over as commander of the state police traffic programs section in June 2022, testified that departmental contracts under federal grants forbid the kinds of actions that allegedly took place under former Lt. Daniel J. Griffin.

WORCESTER - Daniel J. Griffin of Belmont leaves U.S. District Court during a break in his federal trial Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Griffin and his sergeant, William R. Robertson, are on trial in U.S. District Court in Worcester on charges they stole federal grant money by not working all the hours they were supposed to have worked.

The pair, the government alleges, directed a conspiracy in which they and a handful of troopers they oversaw started traffic enforcement programs late, or ended them early, and lied on paperwork about the hours they actually worked.

One of the subordinate troopers, retired trooper John Jakobwoski, testified for the prosecution under an immunity grant Tuesday. In addition to generally confirming the prosecutors’ specific allegations, Jakobowski, 64, testified that “stealing” overtime was commonplace in the state police dating back to the 1980s.

In opening statements Tuesday, lawyers for Griffin and Robertson argued that collecting full overtime for shifts not fully worked was a longstanding practice inside the state police.

On Tuesday and again Wednesday, they drew jurors’ attention to policies in the state police collective bargaining agreement that allow troopers to collect full overtime for shifts not fully worked.

Troopers can, pursuant to the contract, collect a four-hour minimum for court appearances that last as little as a few minutes, they noted, and the same minimum applies to certain other circumstances.

The collective bargaining agreement doesn’t mention how overtime with federal grants works, however, something defense lawyers have emphasized.

On the stand Wednesday, Bernstein testified that while some kinds of overtime feature guaranteed minimums, the grant documents for federal traffic control operations do not allow troopers to collect money for hours not worked.

As prosecutors displayed the documents governing such grants on the screen, they had Bernstein read from them to underscore the point.

One of the documents stated that the officer in charge of such operations was to be held “fully accountable” for disbursement of federal funds. Another stated officers in charge needed to ensure that officers “report at the designated times and are present for the duration of the patrol.”

Jakobowski testified Tuesday that Griffin would often start sobriety checkpoints late and end them early. He said Griffin directed him to mark his payroll and grant records to falsely show he had worked the entire shift.

Bernstein testified Wednesday he was always taught, and expected, troopers to be honest about the time they worked.

Bernstein said that when he ran federally funded operations, such as sobriety checkpoints, he expected his troopers to show up for roll call at the start of the time the grant covered, generally about 8 p.m.

Bernstein said that while sometimes the decision was made to end a checkpoint early – something lawyers for Griffin and Robertson noted Tuesday – when that happened, troopers would not be granted overtime for more hours than they actually worked.

On cross-examination, defense lawyer Thomas M. Hoopes suggested to Bernstein that his policy of not allowing troopers to collect the full paycheck for operations that ended early was a personal one.

“No. That was written into the (grant agreement),” Bernstein replied.

Asked by Hoopes whether he was aware of other commanding officers allowing full payment in such situations, Bernstein replied that he was not.

Both Griffin and Robertson are charged with one count of conspiracy to steal federal funds, one count of aiding and abetting theft of federal funds and three counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud.

WORCESTER - William R. Robertson of Westborough leaves U.S. District Court during a break in his federal trial Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Robertson is accused of ordering troopers to destroy records pertaining to the shifts. On the stand Wednesday, Bernstein testified that contracts regarding one of the federal grants at issue required documentation to be retained for seven years.

Testimony ended midday Wednesday with the payroll director for the state police, Michael Faiola, testifying about how the organization’s timecard software requires troopers to affirm all their work hours are accurate.

The trial will resume Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. State Police lieutenant says inflating OT hours not standard