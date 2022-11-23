Trooper: Two suspects in Garreffa homicide dyed their hair before meeting with police

Nov. 23—A man and a woman from Johnstown apparently dyed their hair just before police questioned them about a murder that they are now being charged with committing, a state trooper alleged in a search warrant application.

Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, and Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, are among seven people who face charges including criminal homicide in the killing of Buchkoski's cousin, Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19.

They were allegedly among the members of a group that kidnapped Garreffa on Oct. 20 from his grandmother's residence in Buffington Township, Indiana County.

His body was found two days later in tall grass in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. He had been beaten and stabbed multiple times, authorities have said.

Police interactions with Buchkoski and Settlemyer after Garreffa's kidnapping were described in an Oct. 24 search warrant application for a red Dodge Caravan that was allegedly used in the kidnapping. Investigators wanted to search the van for DNA, blood and hair samples, along with any other evidence of a crime.

Police found Buchkoski and Settlemyer in an apartment in the 200 block of Cooper Avenue in Johnstown's Coopersdale section, a state trooper wrote in that search warrant application.

"It was apparent both had recently (dyed) their hair," the trooper wrote. "Isaac had red stains on his head, neck and ears."

Buchkoski allegedly told investigators that he had removed a shirt he had been wearing and other articles of clothing and put them in the trash at the Cooper Avenue apartment, the affidavit said.

The seven adults who are charged with criminal homicide are being held without bond in Indiana County Jail.

In addition to Buchkoski and Settlemyer, they are Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all from Johnstown; and Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana. A 14-year-old Johnstown girl was charged with kidnapping and is in juvenile custody.

Investigators alleged that a group of people arrived at Garreffa's grandmother's home on Oct. 20 and led Garreffa to a waiting red Dodge Caravan. Garreffa, who had autism, had a verbal dispute earlier that day with his cousin Buchkoski, who "bore ill will" toward him, according to police.

Edwards allegedly admitted to police that she stabbed Garreffa several times, according to a separate complaint affidavit.