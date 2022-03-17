Trooper in Walpole shooting identified; he's a 14-year veteran of state police

Mar. 17—CONCORD — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the New Hampshire State Police trooper who shot and killed a Keene hospital executive when answering a 911 call about a domestic disturbance last month.

Trooper Noah Sanctuary, who has approximately 14 years of experience as a trooper, was involved in the shooting, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.

Sanctuary is on leave until Formella's investigation is complete, which is typical, according to Department of Safety spokesman Tyler Dumont.

Formella's office is investigating the use of deadly force against Christopher Tkal, 57, a vice president at Cheshire Medical Center. Tkal oversaw surgery and patient safety at the Keene hospital.

According to previous news accounts, police received a 911 call late on Feb. 20, a Saturday night, about a domestic violence incident at 1461 County Road, Walpole.

Authorities have said that troopers were the first to arrive and they encountered a man inside the house. During the encounter, a trooper fired his weapon, authorities have said.

Tkal died of multiple gunshot wounds; his body lay atop a loaded rifle.

Unlike most towns, Walpole does not make information about town properties available online. But the website NeighborWho.com lists Tkal as an owner-resident of the property.

In a statement, Formella said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and no further updates are expected until a report is released.

When authorities investigate a police shooting, one of three things happen: they rule it justified and issue a report that explains their rationale; they believe it is unjustified and seek criminal charges; they believe it is unjustified but don't have enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

The statement reads: "It is anticipated that the report regarding whether Trooper Sanctuary's use of deadly force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed."