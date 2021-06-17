Troopers accuse Export man of making false report of gas leak

Jun. 17—A 21-year-old Export man will be cited for disorderly conduct and related offenses after making a false report to 911 Wednesday that a gas line leak was sending toxic fumes into his residence, according to state police at Kiski.

Troopers reported the incident occurred at 2:23 p.m. along the 5700 block of Tyler Avenue and caused the closure of the street while multiple ambulance, fire and police unites responded and investigated.

No harmful gases were discovered after Export firefighters searched the area, according to state police.

"(The man) subsequently admitted that he had recently used methamphetamine and began hallucinating, which prompted him to call 911," Trooper Steven Skowronek said.

Skowronek said citations will be filed before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .