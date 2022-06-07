Troopers accuse Portage man of giving girl vaping tools, tobacco in exchange for sex

Jun. 7—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Portage man was arraigned Monday, accused of giving vaping materials to a 15-year-old girl in exchange for sexual favors, state police in Ebensburg said.

State police troopers charged Randy Lee Myers, 59, of the 1800 block of Springhill Road, with promoting prostitution of a minor, indecent assault of person less than 16, indecent exposure and sale of tobacco.

According to a complaint affidavit, Myers allegedly assaulted the girl in his truck on April 24 and then gave her Juul pods, which are disposable, non-refillable cartridges with nicotine and e-liquid.

Troopers said Myers initially denied the accusations, but later admitted to everything except "the sexual stuff," the affidavit said.

Myers was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed on Tuesday after posting 10% of $50,000 bond.