Troopers: Albany man charged in northern Saratoga County stabbing

Oct. 18—SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An Albany man has been charged in a northern Saratoga County stabbing, state police said.

The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment and later listed in stable condition, state police said.

Charged was Isaiah L. Lofland, 26, of Albany. He faces one count of first-degree assault, a felony, troopers said.

The investigation began at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday as state police were called to the hospital for a report of a man, 31, suffering from an apparent stab wound, troopers said.

The investigation soon determined the victim had been in an altercation with Lofland at a residence in South Glens Falls where Lofland stabbed the victim in the neck, state police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, officials said.

Troopers soon found Lofland at a residence in Moreau and took him into custody. He was processed, arraigned and ordered held on $100,000 bail.

The investigation continued Monday and anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at 518-583-7010.

