Troopers: Albany man fled police in minivan

Dec. 5—State Police announced the arrest of an Albany man who allegedly tried to flee police in a minivan.

According to a media release, a trooper on the Traffic Incident Management Unit was monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 in the town of Worcester on Thursday, Dec. 1, when he observed a minivan traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the operator of the vehicle failed to comply and accelerated. He continued to fail to comply through a work zone in the town of Maryland then continued at a high rate of speed on I-88 through the town of Milford, city of Oneonta and the town of Oneonta.

Brooks Anderson, 73, was ultimately boxed in by vehicles and stopped but refused to exit the vehicle, the release said. Anderson was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Oneonta barracks where he was processed and charged with the misdemeanor of unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Anderson was issued an appearance ticket, and is scheduled to appear in the Worcester Town Court on Dec. 20.