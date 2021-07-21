Troopers: Amsterdam man charged with DWI after arriving at wrong house for party

Jul. 21—AMSTERDAM — An Amsterdam man has been arrested on a drunken driving charge after he drove drunk to the wrong house for a party, then became belligerent when told there was no party there, state police said.

Joseph G. Olmstead, 33, of Amsterdam, was arrested Monday night and charged with one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

His blood alcohol content tested at 0.23 percent, above the legal limit to drive of 0.08, troopers said.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at a residence in Amsterdam, state police said.

The homeowner there reported an unknown intoxicated man in their driveway who believed he was at an address for a party, state police said.

When told by the homeowner that there was no party at the address, Olmstead then became belligerent, troopers said.

An arriving trooper spoke with Olmstead, smelled alcohol on his breath and observed signs he was intoxicated, state police said. Olmstead failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

Olmstead was issued an appearance ticket to appear in court later and released to a sober third party, state police said.

