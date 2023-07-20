Troopers apprehend Lehigh Acres man exceeding 120 mph on I-75, manipulating headlights

An attempted traffic stop on Interstate 75, which led the driver to exceed 120 mph as he repeatedly flashed his headlights, resulted in his arrest on several charges.

Roddani Clavijo, 18, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with drunken driving; reckless driving; fleeing and eluding; obstruction without violence; drug possession; and possession of a loaded firearm.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers attempted to initiate a trafficstop on northbound Interstate 75, at mile marker 129, near Alico Road, on a Ford Mustang, for reckless driving.

As the trooper attempted to stop Clavijo, he turned his headlights off and on repeatedly, and accelerated to speeds over 123 mph.

More: Slow down! Florida authorities, FHP warn amid increase in crashes, drivers exceeding 100 mph

Clavijo exited Interstate 75, and continued to flee east on Daniels Parkway, nearly colliding with several motorists. Atthat point, troopers say they conducted a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver, whichimmobilized Clavijo.

Once stopped, Clavijo continued to be uncooperative, as he attempted to brace and pull away from the trooper.

In his car, troopers found a half-empty whiskey bottle, more than 20 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm.

Clavijo remained in custody Thursday morning without bond set. He's next due in court Aug. 21 for his arraignment.

He's at least the fourth driver arrested in Southwest Florida over recent months for exceeding 100 mph speeds. On July 9, Sanibel Police arrested a man driving over 100 mph on Periwinkle Way, saying he was in the middle of nowhere, trying to escape from his family.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man fled police at 120 mph on I-75, troopers say