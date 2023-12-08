Troopers make arrest in I-5 shootings in South King County

Troopers have made an arrest in connection with a series of shootings that occurred on Interstate 5.

At about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Washington State Patrol troopers arrested someone who is suspected of being involved in some of the shootings that happened in South King County on Wednesday night.

According to troopers, one shooting happened on southbound I-5 near South 320th Street in Federal Way at about 9:30 p.m. One person was hurt and taken to Harborview.

A second shooting was on northbound I-5 near South 200th Street in SeaTac. No injuries were reported in that case.

Just before 11:40 p.m., another shooting, again on southbound I-5 near South 320th Street, was reported. The driver of a gray mid-2000s pickup shot at the victim’s vehicle. In that case, the victim was not hit.

On Thursday evening, Trooper Rick Johnson reported that WSP had gotten calls from two more victims who were shot at on Wednesday night. One was along southbound I-5 near Southcenter. The other was 15 minutes later on southbound I-5 from SR 518.

Another shooting was reported on State Route 167 near the Ellingson exit. It is not known if this shooting is connected to the others.