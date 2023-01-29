Troopers arrest armed man wanted on warrants at Marion County rest area

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a North Carolina man following an incident on Saturday at a rest area in Marion County.

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Highway Patrol said they arrested Justin Hosey, age 31, after receiving word that a man at the rest area along U.S. 23 in Richland Township was brandishing a firearm and appeared to be suffering from a mental crisis. Troopers arrived at the rest at 1:23 p.m. Saturday and established a perimeter around the scene, closing the northbound lanes of U.S. 23.

After receiving information that Hosey was wanted on out-of-state warrants issued for his arrest, troopers closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in the vicinity of the rest area and the Marion County Special Response Team surrounded Hosey's vehicle, taking him into custody without incident.

Officers found a firearm in Hosey's possession and determined that the Nissan Altima he was driving was stolen.

Hosey was transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. He is charged with being in possession of a firearm under disability and receiving stolen property.

No injuries were reported. Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

