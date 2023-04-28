Troopers arrest attempted murder suspect after multi-highway chase ends on I-93 in Milton

An attempted murder suspect was arrested after a wild pursuit that spanned multiple highways came to an end on Interstate 93 in Milton on Thursday night, authorities said.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 20 in Weston just before 10 p.m. after learning the Weston Police Department was in pursuit of a 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV being driven by a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said the troopers assumed a secondary position in the chase as it entered Interstate 95. They then took the lead position when the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Mark T. Donahue, of Marlboro, continued onto Interstate 93.

A trooper ultimately deployed a tire-deflation device near the Granite Avenue exit in Milton around 10:15 p.m. and cruisers surrounded Donahue in the left travel lane and brought his SUV to a stop.

When troopers approached the SUV, they found Donahue suffering from serious, suspected self-inflicted lacerations. Donahue was removed from the vehicle and taken to Boston Medical Center with a police escort. A pair of knives were also recovered from the vehicle.

Investigators noted that the attempted murder allegedly occurred in Marlboro. Marlboro police have since assumed custody of Donahue.

It’s not clear when Donahue will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

