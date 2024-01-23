Troopers arrest man accused of December murder in King County

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a man accused of murder on January 11.

WSP said it got a call from Burien police on December 1. Police told troopers they were at the scene of a man found dead under the South 146th Street overpass of State Route 509.

The on-scene investigation showed that the man, from Tacoma, had died of his stab wounds.

“Over the next several weeks WSP detectives worked tirelessly investigating leads,” said a spokesperson.

On January 11, after developing probable cause, troopers arrested a 32-year-old man for second-degree murder. He was booked into the King County Jail.

WSP said the King County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed charges last week.