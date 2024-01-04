Troopers arrest man following 50-minute morning chase that ended in downtown Akron

Sirens rang out in downtown Akron Thursday as a 45-year-old man hung out of his pick-up truck and yelled to speak with the chief of police following a nearly 50-minute chase.

That's when at 10:20 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers converged on the suspect outside of the Akron Police Department and arrested him.

The pursuit began about one hour earlier at 9:33 a.m. when troopers attempted to stop a 2005 Nissan Titan pick-up truck with no visible license plate on display, OSHP Sgt. Bridget Matt said.

Troopers began the chase near Arlington Road and Lovers Lane, Matt said. A pursuit ensued for roughly 20 minutes as the pick-up truck circled East Akron at speeds between 25 and 35 mph.

During this time, troopers deployed spiked stop sticks but failed to stop the truck. The suspect then drove toward downtown and circled the APD building and Akron Municipal Court.

"Stop sticks were deployed several more times, but because of the thickness of the vehicle’s tires they were unsuccessful," Matt said.

The roughly one-hour chase ended with the driver hanging out of his window in front of APD. Matt said he yelled that he wanted to speak with the Akron chief of police.

An OSHP investigator spoke with the man before he surrendered without incident.

The 45-year-old is charged with failure to comply, driving without a valid driver's license, failure to display license plates, distracted driving and no seatbelt, Matt said.

He had active felony warrants through APD for failing to register as a sex offender and a probation violation stemming from a drug charge.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Troopers arrest man following 50-minute morning chase through Akron