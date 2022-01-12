Troopers arrest Orlando murder suspect after brief chase in Tallahassee

A 49-year Orlando man charged with murder related to an arson case was arrested in Tallahassee by Florida Highway Patrol after a brief chase, the agency said Tuesday.

Steven Clary was driving a black Infiniti on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon when he failed to move over as a trooper was conducting a traffic stop, according to FHP spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes.

One of the troopers recognized the car’s license plate from a bulletin by the Orlando Police Department and tried to pull Clary over, Montes said.

Clary fled and troopers eventually arrested him after a short chase, according to an affidavit.

Online records show Clary is currently being held in Leon County Jail on charges that include fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. Montes said he will be transferred to Orange County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com