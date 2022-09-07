Troopers arrest Springfield man for seventh OVI

Sep. 7—A 43-year-old Springfield man was charged with his seventh OVI this week.

Jonathan J. Piersoll was arrested after officers found him asleep behind the wheel on Sept. 7, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3 a.m., Piersoll was reportedly driving south on South Clairmont Avenue in Springfield when he fell asleep while stopped at a stop sign. When officers approached his car, they saw an open container of beer in the cup holder and reported the odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, according to the Springfield Post.

During the traffic stop, Piersoll was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. A breath test showed his blood alcohol concentration at .152%.

Piersoll was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. He was previously convicted of OVI twice in 2001, and also in 2007, 2010, and 2016, and was convicted of a felony OVI in 2018, according to the Springfield Post.

He is set to appear in the Clark County Municipal Court on Sept. 14, according to court records.