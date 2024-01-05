Troopers arrest suspect in vehicle chase, hit and run
The man accused of leading Chester County troopers on a chase has been arrested.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office shared that Antonio Tyrillod Stewart was taken into custody Friday morning.
Stewart was wanted for a hit and run and failure to stop for blue lights in an incident on Thursday morning.
Troopers say Stewart allegedly led them on a chase on Pinckney Road through Chester before it ended on Wilson Street.
Stewart was released on a combined $6,000 bond and faces two charges relating to the hit and run and the chase.
