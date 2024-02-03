Troopers arrest Terre Haute man after foot chase

Feb. 2—Indiana State Police arrested a Terre Haute man Thursday after a foot chase.

Stephen C. Michael Jr., 47 of Terre Haute, was taken into custody following a traffic stop about 8 p.m. Thursday, ISP said in a news release.

A vehicle was stopped on Lafayette Avenue near Garfield Avenue for expired plates, and the driver jumped out and ran. A trooper pursued the driver as he ran, jumping over several fences until one fence broke under strain.

The trooper deployed his Taser, striking Michael. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said they determined Michael was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Vigo County Jail once was medically cleared.

He faces was booked on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, OWI/controlled sustance, possession of marijuana,possession of paraphernalia and criminal criminal mischief.