Troopers arrest woman wanted in shooting of man who stopped assault at KC area hotel

A 24-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman wanted in the shooting of a man and child at a Blue Springs hotel last month was arrested on Monday night, a police spokeswoman said.

Details of the arrest were not immediately available. However, Platte County jail records show that Samantha J. Thrasher was booked into the jail shortly after midnight and was being held on no bond.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Thrasher last week with two counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting that injured a 36-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl. The shooting occurred shortly before midnight on May 20 at the SureStay Plus Hotel at 701 N.W. South Outer Road.

Blue Springs police released a flyer along with photos on Thursday asking for help locating Thrasher, saying she was very dangerous and was considered armed.

According to court documents, Thrasher first encountered the victims as they walking into the hotel. A witness told police that Thrasher nearly struck them as she drove up onto the curb in front of the hotel.

Thrasher then went into the hotel and allegedly demanded a refund for her room. The hotel employee responded that only a manager could do so. A verbal altercation ensued, and Thrasher allegedly grabbed the hotel employee by the hair and struck her, according to court documents.

The man intervened and escorted Thrasher out of the hotel. Then, Thrasher swung at the man with closed fist and walked to her SUV.

Hotel surveillance video allegedly captured Thrasher pulling out a handgun from inside the vehicle and returning to the hotel lobby, where she allegedly fired multiple shots at the man, striking him. One of the rounds went through a couch and passed through the girl’s elbow.

Thrasher then fled in her 2003 Chevrolet Tahoo.