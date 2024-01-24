Troopers attempt to identify pickup truck driver killed in fiery Parrish crash

A driver died after their pickup truck collided with a concrete pole and erupted into flames early Wednesday morning, troopers say.

The fatal single-vehicle crash happened while the driver was traveling north on Rutland Road near Oak Knoll Road in Parrish at about 1:15 a.m, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

As the driver entered a right-hand curve, the truck left the road and entered the grass shoulder before going into an embankment and colliding with a ditch and concrete utility pole, according to a crash report.

Troopers say the truck then caught fire.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.