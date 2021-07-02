Troopers back to work after fatal shooting near Watsontown; DA to issue report in coming weeks

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·3 min read

Jul. 2—SUNBURY — Troopers involved in a June 11 fatal shooting just south of Watsontown have returned to work, according to a state police spokesperson.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he does not have a timetable for issuing a final report on the case that saw 70-year-old William Michael Kradlak Jr. fatally wounded after the man and police exchanged fire outside a home on State Route 44 in Delaware Township.

Milton trooper and spokesperson Mark Reasner confirmed the troopers were back on the job.

Per state police regulations, a joint investigation is being conducted by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office and state police. State police did not release the name of the officer who fired, also per state police regulation. Matulewicz will prepare a report based on the investigation and decide whether the shooting was justified, according to state regulations and the law.

It is unclear why Kradlak and police were involved in the incident on June 11. Matulewicz said he does not comment on pending investigations.

Matulewicz's report on the incident will be the second produced by his office this year.

In January, the DA cleared a Stonington state trooper who shot at a suspect in October.

On Oct. 23, Sunbury police were dispatched to the VP Racing gas station, formally known as the Valero, on South Front Street, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived they discovered the man they were searching for, police said. When officers approached, the man told them he wanted to die by "suicide by cop," police said.

The man flashed what appeared to be a handgun, police said.

"My final determination is that the trooper was not only justified in the shooting but also showed good judgment in only a split second," Matulewicz said at the time. "This trooper acted to protect a fellow officer, the other law enforcement officers present, and the public at large."

A search warrant regarding the June 11 incident currently under investigation was authorized by Milton District Judge Mike Diehl. The warrant showed investigators sought evidence inside the home owned by Kradlak's half-brother, police said. Items sought included firearms and ammunition, cellphones and electronic communication devices, documents including a potential suicide note, recording devices and video surveillance footage.

A state trooper first responded to the home just after 3 p.m. following a 911 hangup call. According to the warrant, Kradlak refused to identify himself and sought to prevent the responding trooper from speaking with the homeowner, police said.

When the homeowner ultimately exited the house to speak with the trooper, state police said Kradlak was observed holding a gun that he is believed to have pulled from his waistband. It appeared he unlocked the gun's safety, the warrant states.

Police said the homeowner also refused to identify Kradlak, though the homeowner appeared in good health and not to be in distress.

After the shooting, the warrant states that troopers cleared the home as a safety check and observed multiple firearms.

